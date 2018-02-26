Webster University Library will host Adobe program seminars

The Webster University Library will host a series of Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) seminars for students in March and April.

All Adobe CC products are free for Webster students and the library is encouraging students to attend any session, no matter their skill level with the programs. Classes will cover various Adobe functions, including Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

Photoshop allows students to edit pictures and videos as well as design website pages and cell phone apps. The library bootcamp class will show students how to repair and enhance a picture of their choosing.

With Illustrator, students can create their own logos, icons, drawings, typography and illustrations for any medium. There will be two general classes to show students how to make resumes through the program with one specifically for graduate students. There will also be classes in creating infographics pertaining to sustainability data and biological sciences data.

InDesign can be used to design flyers, brochures, newspapers, presentations and certificates. A class in the eLibrary will teach students to create music zines to represent their favorite songs or poems.

Students do not need to pre-register for classes, but they can register at the library website for any courses they plan to take online.

For more information regarding specific dates and registration, visit http://libguides.webster.edu/thismonth/adobebootcamps.

Share this post