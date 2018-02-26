Webster University hosts first ever bike share program

Webster University will host its first ever bike share program at 11:00 a.m. on March 8, 2018. The opening for the program will take place on the University Center patio and will highlight Webster’s brand new fleet of bicycles, in which attendees will have the chance to learn how the bikes work. Complimentary food and gear will also be provided while it lasts.

Bike rentals will be free for short distance trips, but vary for longer trips. The program’s website will be available soon and will allow students to make reservations using a connections login and username.

In an effort to promote sustainability, the program was created by the Webster University Sustainability Coalition to allow students, alumni, and faculty the chance to rent bikes that they will be able to use on campus and in the Webster Groves area.

Share this post

Related