Sverdrup building construction update

Work crews will begin cutting electrical trenches in the concrete floors of the building on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The work is expected to be loud. Work crews will be installing wood blocking in the walls to hold up television monitors in the newly-designed classrooms. Crews will also finish new framing around windows this week.

Crews already started the installation of new ductwork and it will last for several weeks.

