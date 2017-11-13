International Education Week kicks off on Monday

The annual nation-wide celebration of international education begins today at Webster University. The International Education Week began in 2000 as joint initiative through the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education.

The first highlight event is a Diwali celebration in Sunnen Lounge Monday, 7:30-10 p.m. Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

The Office of Study Abroad will have an open house Tuesday, 11a.m.-1p.m. in the East Academic Building, room 253 and 262. There will be information about upcoming study abroad programs for the summer of 2018.

The spring 2018 study abroad pre-departure orientation takes place Wednesday. There will be morning and afternoon sessions in Sunnen Lounge. Orientation is mandatory for all Webster students studying abroad.

The Multicultural and International Student Affairs (MCISA) is hosting a Before You Travel Abroad event Wednesday 2-3 p.m. in Webster Hall, room 135. MCISA will cover what students need to know before they travel abroad.

The Spring scholarship recipients reception takes place Thursday 1:30-2:30 p.m. in EAB, room 253 and 262. The reception recognizes student-recipients of the study abroad scholarship for spring 2018 and spring break 2018.

There will be traditional international cuisine from different countries at the Taste of The World event Thursday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in Sunnen Lounge.

Friendsgiving potluck style dinner is also Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

For more information on events, visit http://www.webster.edu/study-abroad/events.html#Monday

