Webster student expresses concern regarding ADA accessibility during Sverdrup renovations

Dave James is not afraid to show his scar, a deep scar stretching from his hip to his knee cap. A year and a half ago, James was in an accident that nearly took his life, crushed his leg and left him in a wheelchair for a little over a year. James’ surgeons were able to reconstruct his leg through two surgeries using dozens of screws and a steel plate.

Now on crutches, James, a Webster photography major, feels his trek to class has become more difficult due to construction throughout Sverdrup Hall.

“There is no short or easy path for me every way I go,” James said. “I have to walk ridiculous distances. If I park [in the handicap parking], I still have to cross the entire length of the building just to get in.”

James feels a better approach to the construction would have been to do one section at a time.

“I think taking out the entire middle of the building all at once was not smart,” James said. “It is not safe. It would have been better if they started during summer break because then they would have been months in and had time to figure this stuff out.”

James added if the construction began during the summer, the school could have adjusted classrooms based on those with accessibility needs. He said it would avoid construction areas and have easier access to the handicap parking area.

Dean of School of Communications Eric Rothenbuhler said ensuring Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accessibility was a priority throughout the planning process.

“There are two ADA entrances, one for each half of the building,” Rothenbuhler said. “Each of them connects the power assisted door on the Big Bend side of the lobby elevator, through a plywood tunnel constructed by the contractors for the purpose of providing ADA access.”

Rothenbuhler said ADA accessibility was a topic discussed at every planning meeting he attended throughout that phase of the project.