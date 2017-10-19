Memorial Service for Agnes Wilcox to be held on Sunday

A memorial service for Agnes Wilcox will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Loretto-Hilton Center theater. Wilcox, 70, died Monday Aug. 28 in Canada. Wilcox was a Conservatory of Theatre Arts faculty member. Friends and family will be there to present images and share thoughts about her life and work.

Wilcox was on a vacation with her husband Bob Wilcox in Canada for their 47th anniversary. Agnes went for a swim in the Greater Fort Erie, Ontario and stayed longer than her husband expected, according to St. Louis Public Radio. Later, the police found her body by the edge of the water. The cause of her death has not been released.

“It’s very puzzling,” Bob said in an interview with the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “She was a very good swimmer, and she seemed to be in great shape. She seemed fine, just fine. We were having a wonderful time.”

Agnes is the founder of Prison Performing Arts (PPA). The organization’s website says PPA involves incarcerated youth and adults in the arts to inspire intellectual curiosity and personal development. The Arts and Education Council awarded Agnes the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award in 2016 for her work with PPA.

