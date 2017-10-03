The Gay Games

The Gay Games are the world’s largest sporting and cultural event specifically aimed at the LGBT community. The event has been held once every four years since 1982, when it was held in San Francisco. The games were the brainchild of Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete and medical doctor. He started the Gay Games to promote the spirit of inclusion and participation, modeling it after the world famous Olympic games.

The Gay Games are held to this day, with the most recent event taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014. The next Gay Games event will be held in Paris, France in 2018.

