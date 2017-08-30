Number of first-time freshmen breaks record

Webster University welcomed 525 first-time freshmen to campus August 28, and this group of students is record-breaking. The group of first-time freshmen represents a 21 percent enrollment increase from the last academic year and the largest freshmen class in Webster history.

The university attributes a variety of things to this increase. Changes include differences in recruitment strategies and the introduction of Browning Hall, the new interdisciplinary science building (ISB). The new building was completed on August 18 and held some of its first classes August 28. Another factor is the new methods of receiving financial aid.

“One thing we think definitely is a factor is that this last year was the first year you could file your FAFSA as early as October 1 and that effects how financial aid gets awarded,” President Beth Stroble said. “Webster was really active in working with high school students to say this is new, this is great and we are going to give out a lot of financial aid based on your financial need.You can know right away what your scholarship package will look like and you can make the decision to come to Webster.”

Each school and college throughout Webster saw an increase in freshmen, particularly the School of Communications (SOC) and The College of Arts and Sciences.The SOC gained 136 new first-time students, up 24 from the last academic school year, and the College of Arts and Sciences increased by 38 students.

Programs in particular that will see an increase are Communications and Journalism, Psychology and Biology. Psychology and Biology are housed in the new ISB building. The new building will provide more classroom space to allow for this increase in student numbers.

Additionally, Stroble said this incoming class contains more Missouri and Illinois students than ever before as well as an increase in international students by about 20. The average GPA of the incoming class is 3.5, while the average ACT score sits at a 24. The university is also seeing fewer undeclared majors by 10 students.

Webster University Provost Julian Schuster noted in an interview on Webster University News that by researching high school students, Webster can work to provide the necessary tools and resources needed for academic success.

“We have attracted more qualified and diverse undergraduates who have a stronger determination for their future career paths,” Schuster said. “We have researched what students are looking for in higher education and are responding to those needs and making sure we have the financial tools and academic resources available to make Webster University a successful experience for them.”

