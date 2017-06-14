Webster pitcher drafted into Major League Baseball

**The Journal will update this story as more information becomes available**

Left handed pitcher Josh Fleming was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round (139th overall) June 13. He is the first player in Webster University history to be drafted by a major league club.

He is only the second player to ever be drafted out of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).

Fleming was the first Division III player selected in the draft and was ranked 210th on Baseball America’s top 500 prospects.

After being limited to six starts in 2016, Fleming was fully healthy his junior season. He led the team in ERA (0.68), wins (8), strikeouts (115) and innings pitched (92.2).

Fleming won several awards this season, including d3baseball.com’s Central Region Pitcher of the Year. He was also named to the Division III All-American First Team.

Share this post