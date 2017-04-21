Webster elects new SGA president Vasif Durarbayli

Webster chess player Vasif Durarbayli, an Azerbaijani Grandmaster who recently helped the team clinch their fifth national championship, will be Webster’s next Student Government Association (SGA) president.

Durarbayli received 47.29 percent of the vote for president. He will succeed two-term president Caroline Wiley.

Durarbayli secured the win with 192 of the 403 votes cast in the election. His closest competitor was Scott Lunte, with 106 votes. Andrew Young received 92 votes and Timothy Fischer received 13.

The election was conducted online; all Webster University student email addresses received an email containing a link to vote for all SGA elections. Voting was open from April 17 through 20 and the results were announced April 21.

The only candidate for vice president was Heather Hamilton, who was reelected with 91 percent of the vote.

Other uncontested elections were won by Shiloh Bradley (comptroller), Scott Lunte (sergeant-at-arms) and Rebecca Miller (student organizations liaison). Emily Mertz was elected as secretary with 72.69 percent of the vote.

Only one senator position in the election was contested; the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts had three candidates for two positions. Colleen Jordan and Sophie Shugart were elected with 32.12 and 36.36 percent of the vote respectively. This full list of nearly elected senators can be seen below.

Senator – Graduate

Raj Rajendra Kumar Mehta

Dipti Pathre

Senator – College of Arts & Sciences

David Gunderson

Liora Rodriguez

Senator – School of Education

Kathleen Stevens (Write In)

Kathleen Schmidt (Write In)

Senator – GHW School of Business

Xiang Li

Seth Marek

Senator – LG College of Fine Arts

Colleen Jordan

Sophie Shugart

Senator – School of Communications

Caylin Thompson

Share this post

Related