Offense inconsistent at Florida Invitational

Webster University baseball went 3-4 at the Russ Matt Central Florida Invitational. The field of teams included ranked teams and participants in the 2016 NCAA Division III Championships.

Webster played seven games in an eight-day stretch March 11-18. The Gorloks won three out of the first four games, but lost the final three games of the Florida trip.

Head coach Bill Kurich said the pitching staff was outstanding and kept the team in every game except the 10-2 loss to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“It was just a struggle offensively,” Kurich said. “Then on the defensive side of things, we didn’t make the plays we needed to. We gave them too many extra opportunities.”

Outside the 13-3 win against Cornell, Webster only scored 11 runs in the other six games of the Florida trip.

Kyle Uhrich had a big week and won St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Player of the Week for March 13. Uhrich batted .636 with two home runs and eight RBIs for the week.

“He had a very good first half of the week for sure,” Kurich said. “Swung the bat well, hit a couple of home runs early in the week, and just was really a huge part of our offense for the first half of the week.”

Uhrich is a first baseman and pitcher for the team. Pitcher Johnny Lord said Uhrich is a great middle-of-the-lineup hitter.

“I don’t know where he gets all his power from,” Lord said. “He has a great swing. He hit 17 home runs for us two years ago, and the ball just absolutely flies off his bat.”

Kurich said the team needs to work on its defense, and there will be competition for playing time for the upcoming four-game weekend series.

“Obviously our focus right now is on Greenville College,” Kurich said. “We have to take care of business within our conference, and that will be our prime focus this weekend.

