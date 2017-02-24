Simone Cummings named business school dean

Simone Cummings has been promoted to the position of dean at Webster’s George Herbert Walker School of Business.

Cummings is currently an associate professor and associate dean of Academic Quality Assurance at the Walker School. She has been employed at Webster since 2013 and previously worked at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

“It is important that students of the Walker School of Business & Technology develop a broad, ethical and global education,” Webster provost Julian Schuster said in a press release. “Simone has the skills and leadership ability to help the Walker School of Business & Technology continue to grow in that direction. She has great experience with the business world and I look forward to continuing to work with her as she leads the school.”

Cummings holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, a master’s in Health Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in Health Policy and Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has been published in several medical journals.

The previous dean of the business school, Benjamin Akande, left Webster in 2015 to take a position as president of Westminster College. Thomas Johnson served as an interim dean since then.

“I am honored to be selected as dean of the Walker School of Business & Technology and I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and students to build upon our existing strengths and create new strengths — to grow our enrollment, enhance our reputation and facilitate our students’ academic and professional success,” Cummings said in a press release. “Webster University is a truly global university and we are uniquely equipped to help students become global business leaders.”

