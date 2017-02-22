Marletto’s Marketplace to get a menu makeover

Three new restaurants have been announced for Marletto’s Marketplace.

The renovations are planned to begin summer 2017.

Dean of Students Ted Hoef announced the plan at the Student Government Association (SGA) meeting Feb. 21. The three new restaurants will have a variety of options.

An International Flavor restaurant will be added with food from around the world. The marketplace will also feature Blue Star Diner, which will include comfort food and all-day breakfast. Wild Mushroom will be another addition and will include vegan and vegetarian options.

A made-to-order salad bar will also be available.

In the University Center, current occupant Sandella’s will be replaced by a new food court option with Chipotle-style Mexican options and rice bowls.

Hoef also announced a new meal plan with a declining balance system and no restrictions.

The Journal will update as the story develops.

