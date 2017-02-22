‘Dynamic Duo’ makes Hall of Fame

For four years, Christy Capkovic and Megan Niederschulte Garrett formed a ‘dynamic duo,’ scoring a total of 146 goals together.

Both players were inducted to the Webster Athletic Hall of Fame Feb. 4.

Capkovic is the school’s all-time leader in goals, and Garrett ranks second.

Garrett said she was honored to be inducted with a great player like Capkovic.

“Both of our sisters went to Webster and played together previous to us,” Garrett said. “So we have a similar story. It was fun to play out our four years together as teammates.”

Capkovic was named Webster’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2009 and 2010. She was also named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) All-Conference First Team all four years of her career. During her senior season in 2010, she was named an ESPN Academic All-American.

Capkovic said her favorite record was when she led all of Division III women’s soccer in goals. She also said winning the conference championship in 2007 and 2009 were among her favorite memories at Webster.

“I like the Hall of Fame induction because it sums up my whole career and all of my accomplishments,” Capkovic said. “It also gave me a chance to recognize all of the people who made my success possible.”

Garrett was named to the SLIAC All-Conference team three times, and was a First Team selection in 2010.

Garrett said she had many great memories playing for Webster University, but being named team captain was one of her biggest honors.

“My most proud accomplishment would have to be taking the role as one of the team’s captains,” Garrett said. “Winning games is great, but having the trust and respect of your coaches and teammates to lead the team means more than any win.”

A 2009 game against Fontbonne was a stand out performance for Capkovic, according to head women’s soccer coach Scire. Capkovic already had three hat tricks coming into the game, and scored an NCAA record six goals against Fontbonne.

Scire said one of his favorite memories of Garrett is when she scored a game winning goal in overtime against Elmhurst College in her freshman season.

“Megan’s competitiveness and tremendous confidence in her scoring abilities separated her from the others,” Scire said. “For some, challenges can be difficult. For Megan, the challenges were opportunities to showcase her talents.”

Scire coached the older sisters of both Capkovic and Garrett at Webster University. He said he believed the positive experiences of Kathleen Capkovic and Shaina Niederschulte helped recruit Christy and Megan.

“Both Shaina and Kathleen were key players during their four years here at Webster University,” Scire said. “Christy and Megan just took it to another level.”

Scire said he has never seen a player more focused or determined than Capkovic.

“Christy’s will to win and extraordinary perception of the game made her a prolific goal scorer,” Scire said. “Christy not only stepped up to challenges and found ways to overcome them, she actually looked forward to them.”

Share this post