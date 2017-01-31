Transition to Trump: 140 characters too many

Despite being one of the nation’s most controversial candidates to run for office, Donald J. Trump is officially the President of the United States. Following a president who ran the country with dignity and class, to say he has a lot to live up to would be an understatement. Since the November election, however, he has been surrounded by scandals, taken to Twitter countless times and selected the people closest to him – his cabinet members.

@realdonaldtrump

Throughout the election, Trump became known for his infamous Twitter account. Trump frequently used his “@realdonaldtrump” page to call out other candidates, reporters, celebrities and media outlets who opposed him. While other candidates and politicians use Twitter as means of public communication, his were seen as aggressive and temperamental.

One of his recent uses was directed at Academy Award winning actress Meryl Streep and Congressman and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis. Calling them “overrated” and “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” he showed he is not afraid to openly criticize those who speak against him.

As he enters into the presidency, his Twitter account is a source of questions. Should he continue his Twitter? Should someone take over his Twitter to prevent unnecessary tension? Opposition continue to question whether his temperament, as seen on his Twitter, is appropriate for someone in control of one of the world’s most influential nations.

Scandal

President Trump has been hit with lawsuits and accusations since the November election. One of the more notable lawsuits is from a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice. Summer Zervos originally was one of many women who accused Trump of sexual harassment, and took it one step further and filed a defamation case.

When accusations became public through the media, Trump immediately shot them down, stating they were not true and were created to destroy his credibility as a candidate. Trump publicly shamed these women through his Twitter page. Considering his influence and his reach, any statement made has the ability to reach millions of people in a matter of seconds.

Filing a lawsuit, obtaining a trial and receiving a conviction against a current president is a difficult task; however, it is not impossible. During the Clinton administration, President Clinton was accused of sexual harassment, which reached a civil case trial because the actions took place prior to Clinton taking office. With this in mind, since the accusations in the lawsuit took place prior to Trump taking office, a civil case trial is not an impossible thought.

Unfortunately, the accusations of sexual harassment against Trump are hard to determine their validity. It is concerning, however, that these accusations exist. Over the course of his campaign, more than 10 women accused Trump of various degrees of sexual misconduct. On top of this, a video surfaced of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. This brings to question his ability as a president to appropriately provide opportunities and safe places for women who are victims of unwanted sexual advances.

Cabinet members

Trump’s picks for his inner circle are much like himself during the campaign season – controversial. From his nominee for education secretary to his choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he seems to have picked those who were least qualified for the position and some, laughable.

Trump’s pick to head the EPA was Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. Known for his criticisms of the EPA and government spending on the EPA, he is commonly seen as one who denies the existence of climate change. Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos made headlines following her Congressional hearing for her laughable comment of needing guns in schools to protect against grizzly bears. Not to mention, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders questioned her place in Trump’s inner circle by asking if her family had not donated millions of dollars to the Republican party, would she be in this position?

One thing to consider now is how can these nominees appropriately bring change? This remains evident particularly through their lack of experience and understanding of the department’s missions.

Less than a week into Trump’s presidency, various executive orders have been signed, protests were held around the world and steps have been taken to repeal Obamacare. Transitioning into Trump’s America will be an ongoing process of any and all emotions. Even though President Trump may not be afraid to openly criticize his opponents, with the millions involved in the marches as proof, his opponents are willing to make sure their voices are heard.

