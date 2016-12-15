Webster Thailand professor says his contract was terminated for speaking about colleague’s death

A Webster University Thailand professor claims his contract with the university was ended in retribution for speaking to the press about the death of James Hughes, a fellow Thailand professor who died in suspicious circumstances earlier this year.

Donald Johnson, a psychology professor, spoke to the Bangkok Post for an article about Hughes’ death published on Nov. 27. In the article, Johnson confirmed the university had pressured him to sign a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from distributing photos taken during Hughes’ autopsy.

“I am one hundred percent certain it’s retaliation for the interview that I gave,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s wife obtained the photos shortly after Hughes’ death. Johnson said they showed extensive injuries and indicated to him that Hughes’ death had been a homicide, an angle not pursued by the Thai police.

“When I looked at him, I said, ‘oh Jesus. This isn’t what I expected at all,’” Johnson said.

The meeting was attended by Webster Thailand director Keith Walsh, as well as the campus’ Academic Affairs director, the head of the College of Arts and Sciences and a Human Resources representative.

Johnson was reluctant to sign the agreement, but eventually agreed, something he said he now regrets.

“I never conceded that I had done anything wrong,” Johnson said.

This Monday, Johnson said he was called into a meeting with the head of Webster Thailand’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kenneth Houston. Houston informed Johnson that his contract would be terminated and he would not be teaching at Webster during the spring semester. He will receive around $15,000 in compensation for the classes he would have taught during that semester and severance pay.

Johnson said he was not told why he was being let go, but believed it was because of the interview he had given, and the decision was made as soon as the article was published.

“They did it deliberately during finals week, to have the least amount of fuss and publicity,” Johnson said. “I think they made the decision right away.”

Johnson initially suspected his contract would be terminated in the weeks leading up to final exams, when staff members were notified about performance evaluations which would take place in their classes. No one ever showed up to observe Johnson’s teaching.

Since hearing the news, Johnson said, he has heard from many students who are supportive and believe he should keep his job. Some are starting a petition, but they have not been able to contact the Thailand campus’ director, Keith Welsh, who is currently in St. Louis.

Johnson said he worries some of his students would not be able to complete their graduation requirements without another psychology professor at the campus.

“They don’t have a replacement. That’s the most irresponsible thing about this,” Johnson said.

Johnson doubts they will be able to find one quickly. In his experience, he said, the pay and conditions at Webster Thailand are not attractive, especially to professors who live outside the country. He has seen one colleague struggle to afford basic necessities while working at the university.

“She does not have hot water and she does not have air conditioning,” Johnson said. “They’re not living a middle-class lifestyle.”

Johnson said he could afford a good lifestyle in Thailand because he had another teaching job on the weekends and had paid off his student loan debt, unlike many of his colleagues. However, he says he will now have to leave the country without a full-time job.

“I’m probably going to have to go back to the United States,” Johnson said. “It’s a real kick in the teeth, actually.”

Despite his bad experience, Johnson said Webster Thailand is a good place for students to study abroad, and teaching students from around the world has been the best part of working there.

“If this thing sorts out, I think people should consider coming for a semester,” Johnson said. “The administration sucks, but the students are really good.”

