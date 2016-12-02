Letter to the Editor: Administration must take a zero-tolerance approach to recent “racist flyers” incident

By alumna Jen Nahlik, 2001 graduate

Reading about the recent incident where a stack of homophobic and racist flyers were placed outside of a student’s dorm room, as an alumna, I felt deep embarrassment on behalf of the University and anger that any college student in 2016 would even consider committing this act.

This type of threatening behavior is incompatible with a civilized society and must be eradicated. This action is hurtful to not only the person targeted, but the Webster community as a whole.

I continue to believe Webster University and the vast majority of students are open-minded and welcoming to people of all races, religions, nationalities, orientations, and genders. I look forward to seeing a zero-tolerance approach from the administration regarding this or any other bigoted, hateful acts on campus.

I would also like to apologize to the targeted student on behalf of all Webster University graduates. This attitude and type of harassment is not what we stand for, and we are proud to share our alma mater with you.

