Webster student will speak alongside Joe Biden, Jason Kander at rally

Webster University student and College Democrats leader Megan Price will be one of the speakers at an event for senate candidate Jason Kander on Friday, alongside vice president Joe Biden.

Price was involved in organizing the “Webster Votes” event which brought Kander to speak on campus and said the campaign reached out to her to offer her a speaking slot at the rally, which will take place at the Pageant venue in University City.

Price said she plans to talk about the Kander campaign’s relevance for millennials, and the efforts put forth by student groups like the Webster college Democrats to get out the vote and educate young voters.

“Our efforts defy the stereotypes that we don’t care,” Price said.

Price said she will also talk about her admiration for Biden’s legislative record as the sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act, and her belief that Kander will continue that legacy as a senator.

“I’m terribly excited to be onstage,” Price said.

The rally begins at 3:30 p.m., and doors open at 2. To attend, you can RSVP at https://secure.jasonkander.com/page/s/event-with-joe-biden-in-st-louis.

