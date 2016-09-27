Seven new members elected to Student Government Association

Seven new members of Webster University’s Student Government Association (SGA) were elected on Sept. 23, including senators for the School of Education, the School of Business and Technology and four senators-at-large.

Ninety-four students voted in the election, which was available online throughout the week.

Shikha Ralleigh received 11 write-in votes to become a senator for the School of Education. Clare Dingus and Carina Mauer-Batjer, write-in candidates for the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology, received two votes each.

Five candidates ran for open senator-at-large positions. Timothy Fischer, Miranda Alexander, Jacob Claspille and Rebecca Miller were elected.

Editor’s note: Jacob Claspille is the sports editor of The Journal.

Share this post

Related