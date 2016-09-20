Walker Business School searches for new dean

The official search for a new dean for the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology has been launched, Provost Julian Schuster and President Elizabeth Stroble told The Journal.

The search committee is scheduled to begin reviewing candidates in November and hopes to bring final candidates to the campus in February 2017.

The position, temporarily filled by interim co-deans Joseph Stimpfl and Jennifer Broeder, was left vacant by former dean David Willson. The position was split for the interim co-deans. Stimpfl handles the liberal art and science programs while Broeder oversees professional programs, which covers the departments of professional counseling, legal studies, nurse anesthesia and nursing.

In 2015, Wilson announced in an email to the college’s faculty he would be stepping down from the position of dean and taking a year-long sabbatical.

“As you probably know, it was announced today that I will be taking a sabbatical for the remainder of this academic year, with the expectation that I will return next year as dean emeritus, philosophy professor and senior advisor for external affairs,” Wilson said in the email.

In the same email he thanked the faculty and announced he would be working on two books during his time away from Webster.

“My greatest joy during my 13 years as dean has been collaborating with you, the faculty, in finding ways to more effectively prepare our students for global citizenship and individual excellence,” Wilson said.

In a 2015 article in The Journal, former Faculty Senate President and political science professor Gwyneth Williams said she and Wilson had a positive working relationship.

“I was part of the search committee that brought David Wilson to campus and he served the university well in his position of dean,” Williams said. “He deserves this sabbatical.”

According to a Webster press release, a website was launched with information on the search, including the leadership profile for the position, committee members and an interview process timeline.

An ad for the position was also placed in the Chronicle of Higher Education. The priority date for review of applications is Oct. 31, 2016.

“The search committee encourages the Webster community to share this opportunity with personal and professional contacts,” the release read.

