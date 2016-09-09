Webster receives more than $1 million in science grants

Webster University has been awarded two major grants totaling more than $1 million to support faculty research and transfer students in the biological sciences.

The grants come from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF), both government agencies.

This the first time Webster has received a grant from the NIH, and the largest it has received from the NSF. It is one of five colleges in Missouri to receive grants from both institutions this year.

The Biomedical/Biobehavioral Research Administration Development Grant from the NIH will award $449,000 over five years. The money will be used to establish a new Office of Research and Sponsored Projects which will expand the university’s capacity to seek research funding.

According to a university press release, the grant will “greatly expand coaching and professional development opportunities for faculty and initiate a review of current policies to incentivize research and the pursuit of external funding.”

The NSF grant will fund efforts to attract and retain community college students transferring to Webster to pursue degrees in biological sciences. It will award $647,669 over five years for scholarships as well as academic assistance and career counseling.

“The grants will bolster the sciences in the St. Louis region and complement Webster’s investment in the new Interdisciplinary Science Building,” said Webster Provost Julian Schuster. “These grants, along with our ongoing efforts in the STEM areas, will position Webster as one of the top colleges in the region for anyone who wishes to earn a degree in biology or related fields.”

The Interdisciplinary Science Building, currently under construction, is expected to be completed in fall 2017.

“These awards, by the nation’s most prestigious arbiters of excellence in the sciences, recognize our success in preparing diverse students for STEM careers and, most importantly, represent an investment in Webster’s future,” said Webster president Elizabeth Stroble said.

