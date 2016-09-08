Gorlok Talk: What should be on this semester’s Delegates’ Agenda?

Webster community members answer our issues question: What do you think should be on this semester’s Delegates’ Agenda?

What do you think? Comment on our Facebook or send us an email at websterjournal@gmail.com, or use the hashtag #gorloktalk. We’ll publish them right here!

Last issue we asked what you thought about the new Gorlok statue on the quad. Here’s what you had to say:

