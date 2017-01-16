Two suspects sought in armed robbery near campus
Two suspects fled on foot Monday after robbing Colonial Village Pharmacy at 7945 Big Bend Blvd. in the Old Orchard shopping district near Webster University.
Webster’s Student Worker Alliance (SWA) led a student protest on campus Dec. 6 in response to the incident
The university is reporting the incident under the Clery Act as a hate crime.
The Dance Club at Webster University gives students the chance to learn and practice dance. The club consists of dance majors and minors as of now, but any Webster student is welcome.
Webster University is introducing a new meal plan system starting in the 2017-18 academic year. The “Blue and Gold” meal plan will be the only option for students, and the four meal plan options currently offered will no longer be available.