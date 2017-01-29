SLIDESHOW: STL Women’s March
More than 10,000 people marched on Market Street in support of women’s rights Jan. 21.
Police estimated that nearly 13,000 people marched down Market Street in the morning for the St. Louis Women’s March. The march was intended to coincide with the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C. I
Webster University students and faculty were invited to pick their seats during the Interdisciplinary Sciences Building (ISB) Furniture Fair.
Women, men and children marched for women’s rights on Market Street in downtown St. Louis Saturday morning, protesting the policies of President Trump. Webster University Adjunct Terri Reilly, Psychology Professor Linda Woolf and Film Professor Kathy Corley all marched while repping Webster gear.
Webster University student Meghan Panu wanted to learn what it is like to live small. She seeks to learn by constructing her own small, mobile house with a lot of support.